State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires Shares of 19,585 Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Technical Institute at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 462.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 40,706 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 4.2% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 116,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $176,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 39.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $2,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

UTI stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTI. StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Argus upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

