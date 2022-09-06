State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of METC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $447.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.74 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on METC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Ramaco Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

