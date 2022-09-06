State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Anika Therapeutics worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

ANIK stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $45.81.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.