State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 13,700 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.12% of Mesa Air Group worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Mesa Air Group ( NASDAQ:MESA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.25 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. On average, analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

