State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 1,664 Shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in LL Flooring were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LL Flooring by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in LL Flooring by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in LL Flooring in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LL Flooring stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $298.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Famous P. Rhodes acquired 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $65,421.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,625 shares in the company, valued at $311,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LL Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

