State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 2,299 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.41. Par Pacific had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 85.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at Par Pacific

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,747,332 shares in the company, valued at $68,201,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $6,645,900 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

