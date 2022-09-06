State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 230,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 156,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.39 million, a P/E ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $53.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Universal Electronics

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

