State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $150,000 in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mimecast by 22.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 125,712 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mimecast by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Mimecast Price Performance

Mimecast Company Profile

MIME stock opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average is $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $85.48.

(Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.