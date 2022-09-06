State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New $133,000 Investment in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.
Separately, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGTI shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.33.
Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at 3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 4.37. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.25 and a 1 year high of 12.75.
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.
