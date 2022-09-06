State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New $133,000 Investment in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Separately, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGTI shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 3.7 %

In other Rigetti Computing news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 6,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total transaction of 25,631.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 495,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,986,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Mike Harburn sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 40,481.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 786,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,483,171.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 6,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total transaction of 25,631.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 495,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,986,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 708,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,085 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at 3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 4.37. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.25 and a 1 year high of 12.75.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigetti Computing Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Stories

