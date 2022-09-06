State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New $253,000 Investment in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,461 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.14% of Immersion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 30,661.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 336,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 335,133 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 754,286 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Immersion stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.56. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

In other news, insider William C. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,376.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Singer acquired 55,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $290,980.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,759.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William C. Martin bought 10,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 604,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,376.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 144,258 shares of company stock valued at $763,869. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

