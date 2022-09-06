State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases New Holdings in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 12.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 247,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 20.0% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 263,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Pzena Investment Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.36. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Pzena Investment Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

About Pzena Investment Management

(Get Rating)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.