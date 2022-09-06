Stater (STR) Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges

Stater (STR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. Stater has a market capitalization of $68,809.72 and approximately $22,599.00 worth of Stater was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stater coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stater has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,910.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00135077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00036639 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022099 BTC.

Stater Coin Profile

Stater (STR) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2021. Stater’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 coins. Stater’s official Twitter account is @StaterFinance.

Buying and Selling Stater

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stater directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stater should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stater using one of the exchanges listed above.

