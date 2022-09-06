STATERA Market Cap Tops $613,652.88 (STA)

STATERA (STA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. One STATERA coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STATERA has a total market capitalization of $613,652.88 and approximately $1,380.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STATERA has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STATERA Coin Profile

STATERA’s genesis date was July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 78,950,761 coins and its circulating supply is 78,950,506 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here. STATERA’s official website is stateratoken.com.

Buying and Selling STATERA

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STATERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STATERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STATERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

