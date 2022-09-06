Status (SNT) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Status has a market capitalization of $92.36 million and $2.79 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

