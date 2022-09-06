Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Tops $2.66 on Exchanges

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00013963 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $30.82 million and $834,239.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.48 or 0.00596308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00260654 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00062817 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001107 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,598,739 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

