SThree (LON:STEM) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) were down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 334.50 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 337 ($4.07). Approximately 92,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 335,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346 ($4.18).

SThree Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 368.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 379.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66. The firm has a market cap of £450.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.50.

SThree Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. SThree’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About SThree

In other news, insider Andrew Beach acquired 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £19,982.16 ($24,144.71). Insiders have bought 5,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,140 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

