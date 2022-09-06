StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hill International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of HIL opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $192.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.00 and a beta of 1.33. Hill International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill International in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Kokino LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hill International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,754 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Hill International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hill International in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

