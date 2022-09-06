StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hill International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Shares of HIL opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $192.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.00 and a beta of 1.33. Hill International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.39.
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
