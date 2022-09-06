StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.76. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

