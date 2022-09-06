StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $56.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.21.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,001,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.