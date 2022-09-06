StockNews.com Downgrades Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Sell

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.
Middlesex Water Price Performance
Shares of MSEX opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $75.77 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,080,000 after acquiring an additional 251,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,315,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,356,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 636,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,616,000 after acquiring an additional 188,479 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.