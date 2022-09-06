StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

American Campus Communities Stock Performance

American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Campus Communities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,255.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 214,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 199,107 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 183,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 135,738 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 68,191 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

