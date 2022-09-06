StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Price Performance

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Residential Investment Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,010,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 467,395 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 10,323.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 143,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

