StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.
