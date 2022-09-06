StockNews.com Lowers ABB (NYSE:ABB) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABB. Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of ABB from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.03.

NYSE ABB opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. ABB has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 66.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

