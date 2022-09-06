Strike Price Tops $17.91 (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Strike has a market capitalization of $59.79 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strike has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $17.91 or 0.00090353 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00837005 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015576 BTC.
About Strike
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,338,911 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Strike Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.