Strong (STRONG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $854,714.58

Strong (STRONG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Strong has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for about $6.18 or 0.00032763 BTC on popular exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $854,714.58 and approximately $125,476.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

