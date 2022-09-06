Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Decreased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 39,790 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $203.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.66. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.