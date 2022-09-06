Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.00.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Stryker Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $203.76 on Thursday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.53 and a 200-day moving average of $232.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

