Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $203.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.66.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

