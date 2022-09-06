Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$49.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.95.

Several research firms recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

SU opened at C$41.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.33. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$22.86 and a 1-year high of C$53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68. The company has a market cap of C$57.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.40.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 7.8000005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Also, Director Christopher Raymond Seasons purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.52 per share, with a total value of C$64,843.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$64,843.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

