Supercars (CAR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,299.00

Supercars (CAR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Supercars has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $9,299.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Supercars token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000938 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Supercars has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Supercars alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,713.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005342 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00135468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035441 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023514 BTC.

Supercars Token Profile

Supercars (CAR) is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens. Supercars’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Supercars

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supercars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Supercars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Supercars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Supercars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Supercars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.