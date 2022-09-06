Supercars (CAR) Trading 28.2% Lower This Week

Supercars (CAR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Supercars has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. One Supercars token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular exchanges. Supercars has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $9,299.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Supercars

Supercars (CRYPTO:CAR) is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens. Supercars’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Supercars

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

