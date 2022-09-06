SuperFarm Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $52.54 million and $5.39 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unidef (U) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002000 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

