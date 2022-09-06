Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives $13.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of SUUIF opened at $8.36 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

