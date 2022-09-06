SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $823,486.48

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $823,486.48 and approximately $265.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002503 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00836893 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015595 BTC.
About SuperLauncher
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,734,568 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
