Swarm Fund Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm Fund (SWM) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Swarm Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm Fund has a market cap of $612,806.41 and approximately $1,323.00 worth of Swarm Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swarm Fund has traded up 60% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm Fund alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00031023 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00041767 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00082076 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Swarm Fund Coin Profile

Swarm Fund (SWM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Swarm Fund’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm Fund’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm Fund is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm Fund’s official website is www.swarm.fund. The official message board for Swarm Fund is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Buying and Selling Swarm Fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation.SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.