Swingby Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.61 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $147,345.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,829.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 940,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,950,143 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en.

Buying and Selling Swingby

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

