Swipe (SXP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $59.81 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Swipe has a total market cap of $244.40 million and approximately $59.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swipe has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,835.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00135946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00035426 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023362 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 194,568,789 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

