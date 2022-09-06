Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives $89.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSREY shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 88 to CHF 85 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

