Swop Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Swop has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $45,462.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00004404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swop has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001703 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00877991 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016143 BTC.
Swop Profile
Swop’s total supply is 2,586,049 coins and its circulating supply is 2,497,848 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Buying and Selling Swop
Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.