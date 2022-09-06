Synapse Network (SNP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,876.00

Synapse Network (SNP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Synapse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Synapse Network has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Synapse Network has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $10,876.00 worth of Synapse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001697 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00884340 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016390 BTC.
Synapse Network Profile
Synapse Network’s total supply is 199,275,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,947,883 coins. Synapse Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Synapse Network
