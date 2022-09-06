Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,892 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Synchrony Financial worth $23,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.56. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

