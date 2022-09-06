Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Synchrony Financial worth $29,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.