Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 19,126 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 7.78% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $18,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23.

See Also

