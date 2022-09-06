Synovus Financial Corp Buys 4,725 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,574 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,160,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.