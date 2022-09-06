Synovus Financial Corp Buys 64,678 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 376.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,874 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,678 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.11% of SouthState worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SouthState by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SouthState by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,398 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SouthState Stock Performance

SSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.82. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

SouthState Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

