Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 4.23% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $17,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 478,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 215,953 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 195,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

