Synovus Financial Corp Has $12.60 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $295.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

