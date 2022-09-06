Synovus Financial Corp Has $14.32 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.92.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

