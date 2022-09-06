Synovus Financial Corp Has $14.62 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

