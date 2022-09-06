Synovus Financial Corp Has $17.39 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $17,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 285,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 71,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 19.4% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,643,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,203,000 after purchasing an additional 248,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.